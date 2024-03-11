3 killed and several others were injured after a speeding bus overturned in Bihar's Samastipur | Image:social media

Samastipur: At least 3 persons including a school going girl were killed and several others were severely injured after a speeding bus overturned on the road in Bihar’s Samastipur district. After the incident, the local police along with concerned departments and district administration rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The police are taking further legal action into the matter.

According to the reports, the horrific road accident took place at the Revda Chowk under the jurisdiction of Khanpur police station area of ​​Samastipur district. The deceased includes a schoolgirl and a motorcyclist.

After the incident, a massive traffic jam occurred on the road halting vehicles to several kilometers.

The police and district administration officials are reportedly present at the spot and efforts are being made to clear the road.

As per police officials, a case has been registered in the matter and further legal action is being taken.



