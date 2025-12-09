People Won’t Pay for Airline Failures: PM Modi Draws the Line, Signals Toughest Action Yet on IndiGo Crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a firm view of the ongoing IndiGo flight cancellations, telling NDA MPs during the parliamentary party meeting that passengers must not suffer because of system failures or airline mismanagement.

According to Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Prime Minister made it clear that public inconvenience is unacceptable. “During the NDA parliamentary meeting, the PM told NDA MPs that people should not be troubled, face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good but in order to correct the system, it is not right to harass people,” Rijiju said.

Sources present at the meeting said the Prime Minister also referred directly to the IndiGo crisis, noting that the government “will not allow this to happen again with any airline.” He reportedly added that the government is preparing “not one but many severe steps” to ensure that passengers do not face such disruptions in the future, even if airlines “may or may not like” the measures.

Rijiju said the Prime Minister used the meeting to guide MPs on broader governance issues as well. He said all NDA leaders congratulated PM Modi on the alliance’s victory in the Bihar elections, after which the Prime Minister urged MPs to focus on reforms that make daily life easier for citizens. “The PM said that laws should help people. He also urged the MPs to connect with the youth,” Rijiju added.

Advertisement

The Minister also commented on the upcoming debate on election reforms in the Lok Sabha, saying the government would counter what he described as a “wrong narrative” being spread by the opposition. He rejected claims that the discussion on Vande Mataram was linked to the West Bengal elections, saying the national song completed 150 years on November 7 and the date was not chosen by the government.

The IndiGo disruption began eight days ago after large‑scale crew shortages led to hundreds of flight cancellations and delays across major airports. Passengers have reported long queues, last‑minute cancellations, and difficulty getting refunds or alternative flights. The situation has continued to affect travel plans nationwide, prompting the Prime Minister’s intervention during the NDA meeting.