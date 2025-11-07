ATC Glitch Ripple Effect: Mumbai Airport Clarifies Smooth Operations After Erroneous Advisory

New Delhi: Following widespread delays triggered by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system disruption at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), brief confusion arose at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday evening after an incorrect advisory suggested possible disruptions.

Earlier, reports had indicated minor delays on routes connected to Delhi as air traffic management switched to manual coordination. However, MIAL has now clarified that no operational impact or cancellations were reported in Mumbai and flight schedules continue as planned. “Flight Operations at Mumbai Airport have been affected by a technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. The concerned authorities are actively working to resolve the issue at the earliest," said the Mumbai Airport had said in its advisory.