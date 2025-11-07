Updated 7 November 2025 at 18:17 IST
ATC Glitch Ripple Effect: Mumbai Airport Clarifies Smooth Operations After Erroneous Advisory
Confusion arose after an internal advisory linked to Delhi’s ATC failure was mistakenly issued. Mumbai International Airport Limited withdrew the advisory, confirming flight operations remained normal.
New Delhi: Following widespread delays triggered by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system disruption at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), brief confusion arose at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday evening after an incorrect advisory suggested possible disruptions.
In a swift clarification, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said the advisory had been “erroneously released due to human error” and was promptly withdrawn.
“Mumbai Airport’s operations are smooth and all flight movements are normal,” a spokesperson for MIAL confirmed.
Earlier, reports had indicated minor delays on routes connected to Delhi as air traffic management switched to manual coordination. However, MIAL has now clarified that no operational impact or cancellations were reported in Mumbai and flight schedules continue as planned. “Flight Operations at Mumbai Airport have been affected by a technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. The concerned authorities are actively working to resolve the issue at the earliest," said the Mumbai Airport had said in its advisory.
Authorities said coordination with Delhi ATC continues at the national level, but Mumbai’s systems remain fully functional and unaffected by the suspected malware glitch at the IGIA.
