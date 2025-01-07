Atishi Did Not Take CM Residence’s Possession Even After Multiple Requests: PWD Refutes Charge

New Delhi: Refuting the claims made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi that the Centre threw her out of the CM’s official residence, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday said that it was CM Atishi who did not take physical possession of the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow despite multiple requests.

In the letter, the PWD stated that according to the regulations, if an allottee fails to take possession within 5 days, the allotment will be automatically cancelled.

‘Atishi Failed To Take Possession’

"The allottee had failed to take physical possession of the bungalow at 6, Flag Staff Road, despite multiple requests. As per the provision, if the allottee fails to take physical occupation of the house within five working days from the date of issue of 'Habitability Certificate', the allotment shall be cancelled automatically," an official statement issued by PWD read.

PWD further said that Atishi was also offered residences at Raj Niwas Lane and the other at Daryaganj.

Atishi Claims Centre Threw Her Out of CM Residence

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed that Centre yet again threw her out of official CM residence for the second time in past three months.

"Today, the dates for the upcoming assembly elections have been announced...The BJP-led central government has thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months...The BJP thinks that they will stop us from working by snatching our houses, abusing us and speaking ill about my family. They can snatch our houses, and stop our work but cannot stop our passion for working for the people of Delhi," CM Atishi claimed at a press conference.

Controversy Surrounding ‘Sheesh Mahal’

The BJP on Monday claimed that a CAG report has raised 139 questions related to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal 's previous Flagstaff Road residence and "exposed his "black deeds".

"The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised 139 questions and very minutely detailed the black deeds of Kejriwal."

He alleged that the bungalow was reconstructed without permission of the Delhi Urban Arts Commission and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"What message did a chief minister give to Delhi by constructing the bungalow in an unauthorised manner?" he asked.

