Advertisement

New Delhi: In another big move towards self-reliance and commitment to encourage all round development based on indigenous growth of the country, the Narendra Modi government has reportedly planned to build a ‘Made in India’ bullet train. The decision to step ahead to bring a significant revolution in the transportation sector, has come up even though the country is gearing up for its first bullet train, which is being built with Japan. According to the sources, India has begun work on a home-built bullet train that will exceed speed of around 250 kilometres per hour (kmph), which will be the fastest train in the country as of now.

Reports suggest that the ‘Made In India’ bullet train is likely to be built on the Vande Bharat platform. Notably, Vande Bharat train can clock a maximum speed of 220 kmph, says an official.

Advertisement

Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor at present lays the ground work for Japanese bullet train

As per the information, this project will integrate Indian technology and domestic manufacturing, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with completed pier work and land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project.

Advertisement

With India gearing up to introduce its very own bullet train, crafted under the 'Vande Bharat' initiative, is wet to revolutionize travel, heralding a new era of rapid transit in a significant stride towards bolstering India's rail infrastructure.

Official sources said that drawing inspiration from the success of the Vande Bharat trains, the government is pushing boundaries further to enter into the bullet train manufacturing arena by surpassing its existing benchmarks and achieving even greater speed.

Advertisement

As per reports, in a step close to achieving the goal visionary designs are taking place at the corridors of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

It is being claimed that these trains, which pioneer the 'Make in India' ethos, epitomize indigenous excellence, promising not just speed but also reliability and efficiency. By leveraging homegrown technology and expertise, India is poised to join the league of nations boasting cutting-edge rail networks, like France and Japan.

Advertisement

While the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor lays the groundwork for Japanese bullet trains, this indigenous endeavor amplifies India’s commitment to self-reliance and technological prowess.

