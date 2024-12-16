Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh have deeply hurt the values of humanity.

"Bangladesh, for whose independence about 3,900 Indian soldiers were martyred in the 1971 war, is now speaking abusive words against our country under the influence of communal forces.

Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh Hurting Values of Humanity, Says CM Dhami

The atrocities and violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh have deeply hurt the values of humanity," Dhami said in his address on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at the Shaheed Smarak.

Vijay Diwas is commemorated to mark the surrender of Pakistani forces to the Indian Army in 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

The Indian soldiers not only protected the integrity and self-respect of the nation in the 1971 war, but also defeated the enemy with their unique battle skills, Dhami said.

Calling India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 a golden chapter in the history of independent India and a source of pride and inspiration for every Indian, Dhami said, "Our army showed the world that India is not only capable of protecting its sovereignty, but can also stand up to protect humanity and justice when needed. In this war, Indian soldiers forced Pakistan to surrender in just 13 days." About one lakh Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army on December 16, 1971, which is recorded as a unique event in the military history of the world, the chief minister said.

3,900 Indian Soldiers Martyred In The War

"Of the 3,900 Indian soldiers martyred in the war, 255 were brave sons of Uttarakhand. Seventy-four soldiers of Uttarakhand were also awarded various bravery medals," he said after offering a wreath at the Shaheed Smarak.