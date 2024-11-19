Published 12:10 IST, November 19th 2024
Attack on Ex-Minister Anil Deshmukh: Case Against 4 Unidentified People for Murder Bid
The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday and Deshmukh was later admitted to a private hospital here.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Attack on Ex-Minister Anil Deshmukh: Case Against 4 Unidentified People for Murder Bid | Image: PTI
