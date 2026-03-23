Attacks on Commercial Vessels Crossing Strait of Hormuz Unacceptable: PM Modi's First Remarks on West Asia Conflict in Lok Sabha

In an address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the ongoing West Asia conflict and its impact on India. He said that the government is appealing to all sides for peace explaining how this war has created unexpected challenges for India—economic, national security, and humanitarian. India has extensive trade ties with the countries affected by the conflict, and the region is a key route for our global trade. A significant portion of the country's crude oil and gas needs is met from this region. It is also important because nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries. A large number of Indian crew members are employed on commercial ships operating in these waters.

Safety of Indian national in the Gulf countries a top priority

Talking about the country about the safety of large number of Indians living in the Gulf countries, the PM said, “Our missions in the war affected countries are continuously engaged in helping Indians. Our missions are regularly issuing advisories. 24/7 outreach rooms and emergency helplines have been established in India and other affected countries. Nearly 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Commercial ships operate there. The number of Indian Crew members is also very high. Due to this, India's concerns are naturally greater."

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“Since the war began, more than 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India. From Iran, nearly 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, of which over 700 are medical students,” he further informed.

In his speech he also addressed the issue of Iran attacking ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz. “Attack on commercial vessels crossing Strait of Hormuz and blocking such key trade route unacceptable,” he said.

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Impact of the war on Indian agriculture

The Prime Minsiter also touched upon the war's impact on Indian agriculture assuring that the government has taken adequate measures and continues to work to ensure to stave off any possible food shortage in the country. He informed that the government has strenghtened the fundamentals of economy for years so that such global crises do not disturb the stability of the system.

In conclusion, he also reminded the importance of ensuring that all political players in the country present an united front to the world in the face of the current volatile global events.