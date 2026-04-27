'Attacks, Unrest, Explosives': Over 3,000 Crude Bombs Recovered Across Bengal Ahead Of Phase-2 Polls; PIL Filed In Calcutta HC

New Delhi: Amid escalating security concerns and a series of violent incidents during the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking judicial intervention over the law-and-order situation in the state.

The petition, moved by Advocate Subir Sanyal, comes at a critical juncture as the state prepares for its second and final phase of voting on April 29. Sanyal has requested an urgent hearing from the court and the matter is expected to be taken up by the court as early as today or tomorrow.

Pre-poll security sweeps

The legal move follows a weekend of high tension across several sensitive districts. Concerns have intensified following reports that nearly 3,000 crude bombs have been recovered from various locations across the state during pre-poll security sweeps.

While the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to probe the recovery of 79 crude bombs in from Bhangar in poll-bound West Bengal, the scale of overall seizures has triggered widespread alarm.

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Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had handed over the investigation into the recovery of a massive cache of crude bombs in West Bengal to NIA on Sunday.

The Home Ministry's move came just a day after Kolkata Police registered a case on April 25 at Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar division.

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the state police recovered 79 round-shaped objects believed to be crude bombs, each tied with jute rope, along with other incriminating materials. The cache was allegedly hidden by unidentified persons inside an abandoned house near a burial ground in Majherhat village, located in Poilepara, under the jurisdiction of Uttar Kashipur police station in South 24 Parganas district.

TMC-BJP Clash

West Bengal Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the violent clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in front of the Jagatdal Police Station on Sunday night.

According to police, last night at 11:00 pm, a retired police officer and contesting candidate from Jagatdal Assembly Constituency visited the Police Station to lodge an FIR. The opposing candidate's supporters came to know about his visit. Subsequently, a violent mob of about 200 persons gathered at the Jagatdal police station. The mob unlawfully entered the police station premises, creating a serious law and order situation.

Polls in Bengal

Meanwhile, polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.