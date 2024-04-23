Advertisement

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Tuesday will lay gantry on the stretch from Pune to Mumbai on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway (YCMPEW) between 12 noon and 2 pm, restricting movement of all the light and heavy vehicles on the road.

An alternative route has been launched for the commuters. The vehicles coming to Mumbai from Pune will be diverted through old Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH 48).

The vehicles will be required to pass through Khopoli and continue their journey to Mumbai via Shedung toll plaza.

Due to the ongoing work on the expressway for missing link that will reduce travel time between Pune and Mumbai by 30 minutes, the stretch is already facing heavy traffic.

Currently, the length of the Mumbai Pune Expressway stretch from Khopoli exit to Sinhgad Institute is 19 Kms, which will be slashed to around 13 Kms after the construction of the missing link.

The total length of the stretch from Mumbai to Pune will be decreased by 6 kms and travel time will get reduced by 20-25 mins.

