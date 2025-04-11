Attention WhatsApp Users! This Image Scam Can Make You Lose Your Money. How to Stay Safe From It? | Image: Canva

New Delhi: A new type of cyber fraud is making the rounds on WhatsApp, putting users' safety at serious risk. Known as the "image scam," this deceptive tactic involves receiving image files from unknown contacts, which, once opened, can secretly install harmful software on the victim’s device.

The scam recently came to light after a man from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh , lost Rs 2 lakh following the download of an image sent by an unfamiliar number.

How Does This Scam Work?

The scammer uses a technique known as steganography—a method where malicious code is concealed within the pixels of image files. One such approach is called Least Significant Bit (LSB) steganography, which hides dangerous data in the less noticeable parts of an image, including the 'alpha' channel used for transparency.

Once the infected image is opened or viewed, malware can quietly embed itself in the device. From there, it may access banking information, saved passwords, and even grant remote control to the attacker. In some cases, scammers follow up with voice or video calls to convince victims to open the file if they haven’t already.

This disturbing trend adds to a growing list of digital threats, including OTP-based fraud and “digital arrest” hoaxes.

Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself: