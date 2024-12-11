Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Atul's Friend Make Startling Revelations On His Marital Life

Bengaluru: The case of 34-year-old Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru techie who committed suicide and allegedly blamed his wife in a 24-page suicide note, has sent shockwaves across the country. As the incident has triggered nationwide outrage, Atul's friend Patil has made startling revelations to Republic Media Network about his marital life.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Kannada, Atul's friend Patil said that his wife used to fight a lot with him over money and demanded Rs 30 lakh from him to see his child face.

Atul's friend Patil revealed that his friend got married in March 2019 and the two remained together until they had a baby.

After having a baby, a fight broke out between the two. Patil said his wife used to have a lot of fights with him over money. She asked him (Patil) to give Atul Rs 50 lakh to do business.

Patil further informed that his wife had distanced herself from Atul and demanded Rs 30 lakh to see his child's face. Speaking to Republic Kannada, Patil asked, “Does a father have to pay Rs 30 lakh to see his own child's face?”

Atul was very upset about this… he had nine cases registered against him including a murder case, Patil said.

Patil mentioned that on one hand Atul was struggling to see his child's face and on the other there are so many cases registered against him. “He had to travel from Bengaluru to appear before court… Atul appeared for questioning for 40 days but didn't get justice… so he wrote a suicide note and committed suicide.”