How Long Will Men Be Seen As Money Machine? Atul Subhash's Brother To Arnab | Exclusive

New Delhi: As Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s suicide case sends shockwaves across the country, his brother Bikash Kumar has raised a new debate asking for "How long, will the men be seen just as money machine"?

Speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Subhash’s brother mentioned instances of how the techie was being harassed by his wife and her family.

Bikash mentioned one instance when Atul’s wife (Nikita Singhania) demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened with court cases if he did not pay her. His brother further said that the kind of allegations levelled on Subhash in the last two years will show how they made mockery of the law.

He mentioned that the woman’s family kept filing the same cases at different intervals of time.

Atul’s brother also informed that he (Subhash) also named many judges in his case. “Justice is due… many men are going through this trauma… for how long will men be seen as money machine?”

“After Nirbhaya… the law which was brought… the women are now using the same law and misusing the act… Are there any rights against misuse of women empowerment,” Bikash Kumar asked.