Atul Subhash Suicide: Accused Nikita Singhania’s Brother Threatens Media, Video Surfaces
A video from Jaunpur shows Atul Subhash's mother-in-law and brother-in-law shouting at media. Atul's suicide note accuses his wife, her family.
Bengaluru Atul Subhash Suicide: A video from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, shows the mother-in-law and brother-in-law of Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru techie who died by suicide, angrily shouting at media personnel and demanding they leave the scene. The video emerged amid the ongoing investigation into Atul's tragic death. In his 24-page suicide note, Atul accused his wife, Nikita Singhania, her family, and a judge of instigating his suicide through harassment.
The family’s reaction to the media presence has sparked further controversy and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.
Atul's brother-in-law shouted at media personnel, and was seen saying ‘whatsoever the matter is, will be discussed by the lawyer’, he also threatened media that he would call the police.
Atul Subhash was found dead in his Marathahalli apartment early on Monday. In his 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute video, he detailed the harassment he allegedly endured from his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family.
His suicide, amid a bitter legal dispute over divorce, child custody, and a Rs 3 crore demand from his estranged wife, has sparked widespread debate on social media.
A police complaint filed by Atul's brother, Bikas Kumar, accused Subhash’s wife and her family of demanding Rs 3 crore to drop false police cases and Rs 30 lakh for visitation rights to see their son. Following these allegations, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Nikita and her family.
