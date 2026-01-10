Jaipur Audi Crash: 1 Killed, 16 Injured As Speeding Car Plams Into Pedestrians And Roadside Stalls

Jaipur: A horrific accident occurred in Jaipur on Friday night, after a speeding Audi car rammed 17 pedestrians, claiming the life of one person and leaving 16 others injured. According to claims, the speeding Audi car, allegedly driven by a reckless driver, careened out of control, mowing down pedestrians and roadside stalls near the journalist colony in Jaipur. The accident caused massive destruction at the site, destroying dozens of stalls and leaving the car completely shattered.

According to the Jaipur police, the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, including Sawai Mansingh Hospital, for treatment. On receiving information, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa visited the hospitals to assess the situation and assured families of the victims that they would receive all necessary support and medical care. As per claims, there were four people inside the car, of whom three managed to flee the spot.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated an investigation into the incident. One person has been detained, and efforts are underway to track down the car's owner and other occupants. The police have seized the car.

The police are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness statements to ascertain the cause leading to the accident.

DCP (Jaipur South) Rajshree Raj Verma said, “A car ran over some stalls at Kharbas Circle. One casualty has been reported so far and as per our information, 11 are injured. As per the latest feedback, no one is critical. One of the car passengers has been nabbed and we have identified and are searching for the rest.”

CM Bhajanlal Sharma Takes Stock Of Situation

CM Bhajanlal Sharma immediately took stock of the situation, following the accident and reportedly directed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators. Deputy CM Bairwa said, "As per the information I have received so far, one casualty has been reported. Three people have been admitted to one hospital and five to another. I am heading to both hospitals to assess how many people are injured, what exactly happened, and how serious their condition is."

The police officials stated that the injured are being treated at various hospitals, with eight at Jaypuria Hospital and others at Sawai Mansingh Hospital's Trauma Centre. Four victims were taken to private hospitals by their families, while four others received primary treatment and were discharged.