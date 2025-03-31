sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 31st 2025, 23:21 IST

Aurangzebpur To Shivaji Nagar: Several Places In Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital To Be Renamed | Check Details

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the renaming of 11 places across Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

Reported by: Medha Singh
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | Image: Facebook

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced the renaming of 11 places across Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The names of these places, many of which had Urdu or Persian origins, will be replaced with those inspired by Hindu deities, historical icons, and prominent BJP -RSS leaders.

CM Dhami justified the decision, stating that the renaming was done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian cultural heritage.

"The names of various places are being changed in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. They are being named after great men who contributed to the Indian culture and its preservation," Dhami said.

The move is part of the BJP-led government's broader effort to revive historical and cultural heritage, aligning with the ideology of renaming places that reflect India’s ancient traditions and Hindu identity.

List of Renamed Places in Uttarakhand

Haridwar District:

Aurangzebpur → Shivaji Nagar

Gajiwali → Arya Nagar

Chandpur → Jyotiba Phule Nagar

Mohammadpur Jat → Mohanpur Jat

Khanpur Kursali → Ambedkar Nagar

Idrishpur → Nandpur

Khanpur → Shri Krishnapur

Akbarpur Fazalpur → Vijaynagar

Asafnagar → Devnarayan Nagar

Salempur Rajputana → Shursen Nagar

Dehradun District:

Miyanwala → Ramjiwala

Pirwala → Kesari Nagar

Chandpur Khurd → Prithviraj Nagar

Abdullapur → Daksh Nagar

Nainital District:

Nawabi Road → Atal Marg

Panchakki-ITI Road → Guru Golwalkar Marg

Udham Singh Nagar District:

Sultanpur Patti → Kaushalyapuri

On the Uttarakhand government announcing the renaming of several places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts, Uttarakhand BJP spokesperson Satish Lakhera said "The great cultural heritage of India, and the symbols associated with it, have been deliberately dulled and tampered with in many ways. The restoration of these symbols is happening across the country, and today I praise our Chief Minister for initiating the process of changing these names. This is a sequence that reflects our cultural heritage and the government’s operations. The government's duties are not only limited to public welfare but also to protecting and reviving our heritage."

Published March 31st 2025, 22:39 IST

