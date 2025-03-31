Aurangzebpur To Shivaji Nagar: Several Places In Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital To Be Renamed | Check Details

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced the renaming of 11 places across Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The names of these places, many of which had Urdu or Persian origins, will be replaced with those inspired by Hindu deities, historical icons, and prominent BJP -RSS leaders.

CM Dhami justified the decision, stating that the renaming was done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian cultural heritage.

"The names of various places are being changed in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. They are being named after great men who contributed to the Indian culture and its preservation," Dhami said.

The move is part of the BJP-led government's broader effort to revive historical and cultural heritage, aligning with the ideology of renaming places that reflect India’s ancient traditions and Hindu identity.

List of Renamed Places in Uttarakhand

Haridwar District:

Aurangzebpur → Shivaji Nagar

Gajiwali → Arya Nagar

Chandpur → Jyotiba Phule Nagar

Mohammadpur Jat → Mohanpur Jat

Khanpur Kursali → Ambedkar Nagar

Idrishpur → Nandpur

Khanpur → Shri Krishnapur

Akbarpur Fazalpur → Vijaynagar

Asafnagar → Devnarayan Nagar

Salempur Rajputana → Shursen Nagar

Dehradun District:

Miyanwala → Ramjiwala

Pirwala → Kesari Nagar

Chandpur Khurd → Prithviraj Nagar

Abdullapur → Daksh Nagar

Nainital District:

Nawabi Road → Atal Marg

Panchakki-ITI Road → Guru Golwalkar Marg

Udham Singh Nagar District:

Sultanpur Patti → Kaushalyapuri