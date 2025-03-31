Aurangzebpur To Shivaji Nagar: Several Places In Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital To Be Renamed | Check Details

Updated March 31st 2025, 23:21 IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced the renaming of 11 places across Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The names of these places, many of which had Urdu or Persian origins, will be replaced with those inspired by Hindu deities, historical icons, and prominent BJP -RSS leaders.
CM Dhami justified the decision, stating that the renaming was done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian cultural heritage.
"The names of various places are being changed in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. They are being named after great men who contributed to the Indian culture and its preservation," Dhami said.
The move is part of the BJP-led government's broader effort to revive historical and cultural heritage, aligning with the ideology of renaming places that reflect India’s ancient traditions and Hindu identity.
Aurangzebpur → Shivaji Nagar
Gajiwali → Arya Nagar
Chandpur → Jyotiba Phule Nagar
Mohammadpur Jat → Mohanpur Jat
Khanpur Kursali → Ambedkar Nagar
Idrishpur → Nandpur
Khanpur → Shri Krishnapur
Akbarpur Fazalpur → Vijaynagar
Asafnagar → Devnarayan Nagar
Salempur Rajputana → Shursen Nagar
Miyanwala → Ramjiwala
Pirwala → Kesari Nagar
Chandpur Khurd → Prithviraj Nagar
Abdullapur → Daksh Nagar
Nawabi Road → Atal Marg
Panchakki-ITI Road → Guru Golwalkar Marg
Sultanpur Patti → Kaushalyapuri
On the Uttarakhand government announcing the renaming of several places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts, Uttarakhand BJP spokesperson Satish Lakhera said "The great cultural heritage of India, and the symbols associated with it, have been deliberately dulled and tampered with in many ways. The restoration of these symbols is happening across the country, and today I praise our Chief Minister for initiating the process of changing these names. This is a sequence that reflects our cultural heritage and the government’s operations. The government's duties are not only limited to public welfare but also to protecting and reviving our heritage."
Published March 31st 2025, 22:39 IST