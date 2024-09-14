Published 13:57 IST, September 14th 2024
Deepjyoti, New Calf Born At PM Modi's Residence Seen In Heartwarming Video
At Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, a mother cow gave birth to a new calf to which he named it 'DeepJyoti'
At Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, a mother cow gave birth to a new calf to which he named it 'DeepJyoti' | Image: X
