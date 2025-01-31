Authorities Thwart AIP’s Hunger Strike for Engineer Rashid’s Release

Authorities in Srinagar foiled an attempt by the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) to stage a hunger strike in support of its incarcerated leader MP Engineer Rashid. | Image: Republic

Srinagar: Authorities in Srinagar on Friday foiled an attempt by the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) to stage a hunger strike in support of its incarcerated leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Engineer Rashid.

AIP workers had gathered outside the party office in Srinagar, intending to hold a peaceful protest demanding Rashid’s release from Tihar Jail. However, police swiftly intervened as the demonstration began, preventing the protestors from proceeding with their planned sit-in.

Eyewitnesses reported that several party members, including Rashid’s son, Abrar, were briefly detained before being dispersed. “We were here to protest peacefully for our leader’s release, but the authorities did not allow us,” an AIP supporter stated.

The District Magistrate of Srinagar had denied permission for the party’s one-day hunger strike at the Press Colony. After the rejection, AIP workers shifted the protest venue to Sangarmal Shopping Complex. However, security personnel were already present at the location and detained several participants, including Abrar, who was taken to Kothibagh Police Station along with other AIP leaders.

Speaking to reporters before being taken into custody, Abrar criticized the government’s decision to bar his father from attending Parliament sessions. “He has been imprisoned for five and a half years, and now he is being denied the right to represent his people in Parliament. This is a blatant murder of democracy,” he said.

MLA Langate and AIP leader Sheikh Khurshid confirmed the detentions, stating that the party would determine its next course of action once the arrested members were released.

AIP had planned the hunger strike in solidarity with Rashid, who has reportedly begun an indefinite fast in Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, incumbent parliamentarian and AIP chief, Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who remains incarcerated in Tihar Jail, will commence a hunger strike today in protest against being denied the opportunity to attend the ongoing Parliament proceedings.

Rashid was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in August 2019, shortly after the abrogation of Article 370, in connection with a terror funding case. According to the NIA chargesheet, Rashid was allegedly raising funds through the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), with the money reportedly being transferred through cash couriers to “foment anti-national activities” in the Valley. The NIA’s case relied on the statement of a witness who claimed to have worked for Rashid between 2011 and 2014 and alleged that hawala dealer Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali had handed over an envelope containing money to Rashid.