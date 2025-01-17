Auto Driver Details What Happened On Night Of Saif Ali Khan Stabbing In Bandra

Mumbai: Auto Driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who took injured Sail Ali Khan to hospital on Wednesday night, told Republic Media Network that he didn't know at first that it was the Bollywood actor whom he took to the medical emergency. In an exclusive conversation, the auto driver said that there were three people including Saif Ali Khan, one small kid and a young person.

Telling Republic TV how events unfolded, auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana said that he generally does night duty. When he was passing near Saif Ali Khan's house, a lady was there on the road who shouted rickshaw-rickshaw. When he stopped, she told him there is an emergency, there is someone who is injured and asked him to take the victim to the hospital.

"When I parked rickshaw in front of the house, I saw one injured person who was bleeding came and sit in his rickshaw. He (Saif) was in pain, wearing white kurta on which all the blood was visible. At that time, I didn't know it was Saif Ali Khan. There were two more people including a 7-8 year old kid and one more person," the auto driver said.

Bhajan Singh Rana said that it took him 5-7 minutes to take Saif Ali Khan to the hospital. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wife was not there in the auto and he didn't even see her.

“On way down to the hospital, Saif Ali Khan was in some pain and it was so obvious since he was injured. He was talking to the kid…” the auto driver said.

Upon reaching Lilavati hospital, he got down, walked up to the reception and introduced himself as Saif Ali Khan. It was then when I got to know that it was the Bollywood actor.

When asked about how badly the actor was injured, Bhajan Singh Rana said that from whatever he could see, Saif Ali Khan had an injury on the neck and back.

There were other people at home who were also coming to the hospital after them but he didn't see them there.