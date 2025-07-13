Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaulted By Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Over ‘Anti-Marathi’ Remarks

Mumbai: Fresh controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after a viral video showed Shiv Sena (UBT) workers allegedly assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver near Palghar for making ‘anti-Marathi’ remarks.

The whole incident has further intensified the ongoing language row in Maharashtra.

What's The Whole Incident

The driver, a migrant form Uttar Pradesh residing in Virar, reportedly said in a video, “I will speak Hindi, Bhojpuri—what will you do about it?” which hurt the sentiments of a particular community.

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, including women, confronted him in public, slapped him, and forced him to apologies to Marathi people.

Uday Jadhav, Virar city chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), defended the action, saying, “Anyone insulting the Marathi language or Maharashtra will face true Shiv Sena-style justice”.

The incident follows similar language-related clashes, including one involving MNS workers assaulting a food stall owner in Mumbai's Mira Road few days back for not speaking Marathi.

No formal complaint has been registered in this matter so far.