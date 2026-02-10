Autopsy Indicates Traumatic Asphyxiation in Janakpuri Biker’s Death; Mud, Bike Weight Likely Caused Suffocation

New Delhi: The preliminary autopsy report in the tragic death of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani, who fell into a deep, uncovered pit in Janakpuri, suggests that he likely died of traumatic asphyxiation and suffocation, according to official sources and post-mortem findings.

Kamal’s body was recovered early Friday morning from a pit that had been dug for sewer repair work by the Delhi Jal Board in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area. Police believe the accident occurred around 12:15 am, shortly after Kamal was returning home on his motorcycle.

According to the autopsy report, mud and wet soil filled Kamal’s mouth and nose after he fell into the pit, blocking his airways and severely restricting his ability to breathe. At the same time, his motorcycle reportedly fell on his lower back, exerting additional pressure on his chest and further hindering respiration.

The cause of death has been recorded as traumatic asphyxia, a condition caused by external pressure on the chest that prevents normal breathing. The report mentioned that difficulty in respiration was caused both by the weight of the motorcycle and by wet mud filling the mouth and nostrils.

The post-mortem also noted a burn mark on Kamal’s right thigh, which investigators believe may have been caused by contact with the motorcycle’s exhaust pipe after the fall.

Kamal’s family and local residents have raised questions about the circumstances that allowed the tragedy to occur, pointing to lack of proper barricading or safety measures at the excavation site. Police and civic authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident as they examine both the cause of the accident and the adequacy of the site’s safety arrangements.