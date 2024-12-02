Published 17:43 IST, December 2nd 2024
Avadh Ojha Net Worth: Avadh Ojha, Who Joined Aam Aadmi Party, is Millionaire - Know More
Avadh Ojha, popular among UPSC aspirants, is a 40-year-old civil service coaching teacher who hail from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, read more.
Avadh Ojha Net Worth: Famous UPSC coaching teacher and popular youth icon Awadh Ojah, also revered to as Awadh Ojha sir, has today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in presence of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.
Who is Avadh Ojha?
Avadh Ojha, popular among UPSC aspirants, is a 40-year-old civil service coaching teacher who hail from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Born on July 3, 1984, his full name is Avadh Pratap Ojha, most commonly known as “Ojha Sir”.
Popular on YouTube
Awadh Ojha who is known for his motivational lectures and classes rose to fame after his videos went viral on social media few years back. Ojha who was once a UPSC aspirant himself failed to crack the civil service exam after which he became a tutor.
Awadh Ojha also founded IQRA IAS Academy in Pune, Maharashtra in the year2019. many of Ojha's students cracked UPSC exam and became civil servants in recent years making him more popular and demanding teacher in todays time.
Avadh Ojha Net Worth
If sources are to be believed, Avadh Ojha, who is in the academic profession, has made a small fortune for himself. His net worth is said to be around Rs 11 crore. As per the official website of Avadh Ojha Classes, the fee for the UPSC exam foundation course is Rs 80,000 (including GST) in the online mode, while for the offline mode, the fee is set at Rs 1.2 lakh.
Awadh Ojha, who is popular on social media, has millions of subscribers on his social media accounts and YouTube channel. After joining the political party (AAP), Awadh Ojha has surprised all his fans, students, and followers.
