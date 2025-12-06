Aviation Chaos: Cancellations Surge in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru; Kannada Activist Threatens to Block Road

Widespread flight disruptions, primarily due to IndiGo Airlines flight disruptions, continued across major Indian airports on Saturday, (December 6, 2025), with major cancellations reported in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This ongoing crisis, linked to operational challenges and crew shortages following new flight duty-hour regulations (FDTL), has sparked public outrage and led to protests.

Ahmedabad Airport

19 flights were cancelled between 12:00 am and 6:00 am including 7 arrivals and 12 departures on December 6.

Bengaluru Airport - Kempegowda International Airport

Indigo Flights to and from Bengaluru Airport including 63 departures and 61 arrivals stand cancelled.

The chaos caused by IndiGo flight disruptions led to a strong protest at the Bengaluru Airport Toll.

Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj staged an agitation against IndiGo Airlines.

Nagaraj accused the carrier of inflicting "severe hardship" on passengers, including families with children.

He criticized both the Central and State Governments for "failing to act" and alleged that the airport system has become a "black market."

Nagaraj issued a stern warning to authorities. He said that if the issues at the airport are not resolved by tomorrow (December 7), he will block the airport road and intensify the protest tomorrow evening.

Chennai Airport - Anna International Airport

Only ten IndiGo flights are operating on departure from the Chennai Domestic Airport today.

The 10 departing flights are heading to Patna, Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Coimbatore.

There are 48 scheduled arrivals, but 20 flights to Chennai (from Bangalore and other locations) have been cancelled.

Widespread IndiGo Disruption