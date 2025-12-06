Updated 6 December 2025 at 08:47 IST
Aviation Chaos: Cancellations Surge in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru; Kannada Activist Threatens to Block Road
19 flights including 7 arrivals and 12 departures were cancelled at Ahmedabad airport. 20 flights to Chennai (from Bangalore & other locations) were cancelled at Chennai airport. Amid the chaos, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj threatened to block Bengaluru's airport road if the issue is not resolved.
- India News
Widespread flight disruptions, primarily due to IndiGo Airlines flight disruptions, continued across major Indian airports on Saturday, (December 6, 2025), with major cancellations reported in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This ongoing crisis, linked to operational challenges and crew shortages following new flight duty-hour regulations (FDTL), has sparked public outrage and led to protests.
Ahmedabad Airport
19 flights were cancelled between 12:00 am and 6:00 am including 7 arrivals and 12 departures on December 6.
Bengaluru Airport - Kempegowda International Airport
Indigo Flights to and from Bengaluru Airport including 63 departures and 61 arrivals stand cancelled.
The chaos caused by IndiGo flight disruptions led to a strong protest at the Bengaluru Airport Toll.
Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj staged an agitation against IndiGo Airlines.
Nagaraj accused the carrier of inflicting "severe hardship" on passengers, including families with children.
He criticized both the Central and State Governments for "failing to act" and alleged that the airport system has become a "black market."
Nagaraj issued a stern warning to authorities. He said that if the issues at the airport are not resolved by tomorrow (December 7), he will block the airport road and intensify the protest tomorrow evening.
Chennai Airport - Anna International Airport
Only ten IndiGo flights are operating on departure from the Chennai Domestic Airport today.
The 10 departing flights are heading to Patna, Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Coimbatore.
There are 48 scheduled arrivals, but 20 flights to Chennai (from Bangalore and other locations) have been cancelled.
Widespread IndiGo Disruption
The reported cancellations in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are part of a larger nationwide operational crisis at IndiGo, which has seen hundreds of flights cancelled across the country on December 6, following over a thousand cancellations on December 5, as the airline attempts a "system reboot" to stabilise operations. The disruption has led to soaring airfares on other airlines and necessitated the Indian Railways to add extra coaches to accommodate stranded passengers. IndiGo has apologised and received a temporary exemption on new FDTL rules from the DGCA to help restore normalcy, which the CEO expects to begin improving from December 7 and fully normalise by mid-December.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 6 December 2025 at 08:33 IST