DGCA Grants Aerodrome Licence To Noida International Airport, Flights To Begin Within 45 Days

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu handed over the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) aerodrome licence to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar on Monday.

In a post on X, Naidu said the licensing marks an important step towards the launch of one of the country's most ambitious aviation infrastructure projects. "Pleased to hand over the DGCA aerodrome license to Noida International Airport (Jewar) as it inches closer to becoming operational. Also discussed expediting of the remaining process by the airport operator," the minister said.

Highlighting the scale and significance of the project, Naidu described the airport as one of the most important aviation developments in the country. "Jewar International Airport stands as one of the most significant aviation developments in the country, with the largest airport area in Asia," he added.

According to the minister, the airport has been envisioned as a major aviation hub with integrated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and air cargo facilities.

Advertisement

"Envisioned as a major aviation hub with integrated MRO and air cargo facilities, it will play a crucial role in strengthening India's aviation ecosystem," Naidu said.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, India's aviation sector continues to expand at an unprecedented pace, creating world-class infrastructure and new opportunities for growth and connectivity," Naidu said.

Advertisement

The Noida International Airport project, located in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, is being developed through a public-private partnership between the Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International AG.

The airport is expected to emerge as a major connectivity hub for the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh. Once operational, it will serve as the NCR's second international airport after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and help ease passenger traffic pressure.

In its first phase, the airport will feature a single runway and a terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually. The facility is expected to expand in phases to accommodate up to 70 million passengers in the future.

The greenfield airport is also expected to boost logistics, real estate development and employment in the region, generating nearly one lakh direct and indirect jobs while strengthening India's aviation and cargo infrastructure.