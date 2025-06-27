‘Avoid Adding New Complexities’: Rajnath Singh To Chinese Counterpart Dong Jun During SCO Meet

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun in Qingdao, urging China to avoid “adding new complexities” in bilateral ties as both nations work to maintain positive momentum in their relationship.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ conclave, with Singh describing the discussion as a “constructive and forward-looking exchange of views.”

“It is incumbent on both sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship,” Singh said in a post on X following the meeting.

Admiral Dong Jun personally welcomed Singh upon his arrival in China on Thursday. During Friday’s meeting, Singh presented Dong with a traditional Madhubani painting from Bihar’s Mithila region, symbolising India’s cultural diplomacy.

Despite past tensions along the Line of Actual Control, ties between India and China have shown signs of improvement. In 2024, the two countries completed the disengagement of troops from the Depsang and Demchok regions in eastern Ladakh, paving the way for further normalisation.

Relations further stabilised after India announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to Tibet after a five-year hiatus. The pilgrimage, which had been suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on June 30. Singh expressed happiness over the restart of the yatra during his discussions with Dong.

According to officials, the first group of pilgrims will enter China via Lipulekh Pass on July 10, with the final group scheduled to return to India by August 22.