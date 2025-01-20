'Avoid Bad Risks': Zoho CEO's Message For Youngsters After Death of Friend’s Son in Paragliding Accident

New Delhi: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has urged for stricter safety regulations in adventure sports amid the tragic death of a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. Jeyesh Ram, the son of Mr. Vembu's close friends, lost his life in a paragliding accident in Kullu, Manali, on Friday.

Expressing his grief in a post on X (formally Twitter), Mr. Vembu, who attended the funeral, said, "Way too many accidents happen with sickening regulatory there, and I am deeply saddened Jeyesh became the latest statistic." He emphasised the need for "much stronger regulatory oversight" in the sector.

Tamil Nadu Man Dies, Pilot Injured in Mid-Air Paragliding Collision

Jeyesh Ram, a resident of Vigneshwara Nagar in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur, tragically lost his life during a tandem paragliding flight after his paraglider collided mid-air with another. The collision caused the paraglider to collapse, leading to a fatal fall. Mr. Ram was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while the pilot, Ashwani Kumar, sustained serious injuries and has been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for further treatment.

Mr. Ram, the founder of Tools Hub, a rapidly growing hardware retail franchise supported by Zoho, was remembered fondly by Mr. Vembu. Describing him as "a dashing young man, very kind to his employees and everyone around him," Mr. Vembu noted that Mr. Ram had a promising future ahead of him.

Mr. Vembu reflected on Mr. Ram's adventurous nature, describing him as a risk-taker. "So am I, but even at his age, I would have analyzed the risks and avoided paragliding in Kullu, which is prone to accidents," he wrote. The 57-year-old also advised young people to steer clear of "unnecessary risks like this."

Initial investigations revealed that the pilot attempted a 360-degree maneuver, which led to a collision. While the other glider managed to stabilize, Mr. Ram's glider collapsed, causing the fatal fall. "The victim's family has been informed," said Vikas Shukla, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kullu, in a statement. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Sridhar Vembu called for stricter regulations, stating, "I hope his death will lead to meaningful change."