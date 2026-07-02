Govt Makes It Official: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita Will Represent India At Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral In Iran

New Delhi: Days after Republic reported that the Governor of Bihar, Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, and Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, will attend the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed their Iran visit for the ceremony.

The two-member delegation of Hasnain and Margherita will represent India at the state funeral in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The MEA stated that the high-level representation in the ceremony underscores the importance of civilizational ties, including people-to-people connection, between the two countries, providing a robust foundation to political and economic engagements.

The Assassination Of Khamenei

Satellite image shows aftermath of strike on Khamenei's residence

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on 28 February, 2026, the first day of the war between US-Israel and Iran.

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He was assassinated as US-Israel airstrikes hit his residence amid ‘Operation Epic Fury’. A satellite image showed thick plume of black smoke emanating from the Iranian leader's compound following the attack.

US President Donald Trump claimed that Khamenei was unable to avoid US intelligence and their ”highly-sophisticated" tracking systems. His body is said to have been found in the rubbles after his residence collapsed to the ground following the airstrike.

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