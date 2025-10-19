Ayodhya's Diwali Celebration Sets 2 Guinness World Records With Over 26 Lakh Diyas And Mega Aarti

Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s Deepotsav celebrations have once again etched their name in history by creating two new Guinness World Records, spectacularly displaying devotion and cultural heritage ahead of Diwali. The festivities, which saw the lighting of over 26 lakh diyas and the simultaneous performance of aarti by thousands of people, were witnessed by the world over, showcasing Ayodhya’s rich cultural legacy and the faith.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the celebrations, where he received the certificates of the two Guinness World Records. The first record was for the largest display of oil lamps, with an astonishing 26,17,215 diyas lit up along the ghats of the River Saryu. The second record was for the most people performing 'diya' rotation simultaneously, with over 1121 people participating in the ceremony.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh for their enthusiastic participation in the Deepotsav celebrations. "I extend my wishes to the people of the state on Deepotsav 2025," he said.

"Through this program of Deepotsav, we have tried to create an identity for Uttar Pradesh. To ensure that the identity of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh is not compromised and no one dares to play with their faith, after the formation of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, we have made continuous efforts," CM Yogi stated.

The celebrations also witnessed a grand drone show, a laser and light show, and a Ram Leela performance at Ram Ki Paidi, located on the banks of the River Saryu. The ghats were lit up with diyas and colourful lights, creating a breathtakingly beautiful scene that left the audience spellbound. The air was filled with the chanting of ‘Ram Siya Ram’, as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate the festival.



Addressing the devotees on the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath also outlined the efforts of the people who made all the efforts to create the diyas for the celebrations. "Those who used to insult your faith. Those who filled the streets of Ayodhya with the blood of Ram devotees and Kar Sevaks. Today, they don't like the Deepotsav program in Ayodhya,” CM Yogi said.

“Those who, while in power in the state, kept a distance from the Deepotsav, Rangotsav, and Dev Deepawali programs, but they used to spend the state's treasury in the name of Saifai Mahotsav and the boundary of the graveyard. Today, more than 26,71,000 lamps have been lit in Ayodhya Dham. These lamps were made as a result of the hard work of the people belonging to the Prajapati and Kumhar castes of Ayodhya itself. These people did not want these people to get a job," the Chief Minister asserted.