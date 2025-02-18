Gang Busted for Overcharging Devotees in the Name of 'VIP Darshan' in Ayodhya

Ayodhya Police Busted Gang for Overcharging Devotees in the Name of 'VIP Darshan' | Image: Representative

Ayodhya: Ayodhya Police has busted a biker gang accused of charging money from pilgrims travelling to the Ram temple in the name of VIP Darshan on Tuesday.

VIP Darshan Gang Busted in Ayodhya

The entire police operation conducted by the Ram Janmabhoomi police station on Monday and Tuesday, with 30 bikes seized from the spot.

With a surge in devotees visiting Ayodhya since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh in nearby Prayagraj district, the authorities here have restricted vehicle entry into the town, the officials said.

Scamming Innocent Devotees

Taking advantage of this, a group of bikers became active over the past 10 days, allegedly charging pilgrims Rs 100 per kilometre, they said.

"The bikers were collecting money from pilgrims without permission, prompting this action. Thirty bikes have been seized in two days and the operation will continue," said Ram Janmabhoomi police station in-charge Abhimanyu Shukla.

The bikers would pick up pilgrims from various points outside Ayodhya town and demand fares ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 300 per passenger to take them to the Ram temple and other shrines, the police said.

Local Residents Complained

The local residents had complained to the district administration, leading to the crackdown.

Meanwhile, a woman pilgrim from Maharashtra has filed an FIR in Ayodhya over an alleged fraud involving VIP darshan at the Ram temple. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Kavita Shetty, the complainant, was brought to Ayodhya by an acquaintance Suresh Acharya, who was not an an authorized tourist guide, the officials said.

Shetty alleged that Acharya charged her Rs 1.8 lakh for facilitating her travel from Mumbai to Ayodhya and arranging a "VIP darshan".

However, a dispute arose between Shetty and Acharya regarding the "VIP darshan" at the temple.