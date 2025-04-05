Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ram Navami Celebrations with Tight Security, Traffic Diversions

Ayodhya: With the holy city of Ayodhya preparing to welcome lakhs of devotees for Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday, authorities have stepped up security and implemented detailed traffic arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims.

Inspector General of Police (Ayodhya Range) Praveen Kumar said the city has been divided into multiple zones and sectors to manage the crowd effectively. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city and will instead be diverted through the Purvanchal Expressway to avoid congestion.

“Innovative arrangements similar to those adopted during the Maha Kumbh are in place. Paramilitary forces, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and civil police will be deployed across the city. Additionally, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and water police have been stationed near the Saryu river,” Kumar said.

To maintain order at the Ram Temple during peak hours, the administration has decided to cancel all special passes from 9 AM to 12 noon. This move is aimed at giving priority to regular pilgrims who travel to Ayodhya to offer prayers on this auspicious day.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal also confirmed that all necessary preparations have been completed to facilitate an organized and hassle-free visit for devotees.

“We are fully prepared to handle the influx of pilgrims. The crowd-control measures adopted during the Maha Kumbh have been customized for Ayodhya's geography and the scale of the Ram Navami festivities. Our focus is on both safety and convenience,” Dayal said.

With the Ram Temple now a major focal point of religious tourism, this year’s Ram Navami is expected to draw a record number of visitors. Authorities have urged pilgrims to follow guidelines, cooperate with security personnel, and use designated routes to avoid disruptions.