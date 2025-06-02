Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Dazzles Again: Temple Gets Majestic Golden Dome Ahead Of Second Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir is witnessing a grand transformation, as a gold-plated Shikhara (Dome) has been installed ahead of the second Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The magnificent golden spire, visible from a distance, has left devotees mesmerised, adding to the spiritual aura of the temple.

Ram Mandir Golden Dome Installed



The Ram Mandir Trust has left no stone unturned in enhancing the grandeur of the temple, ensuring that every architectural element reflects divine magnificence. The golden Shikhara, a towering structure above the sanctum, symbolises purity, prosperity, and devotion, making the temple even more awe-inspiring for visitors.

Ram Mandir Golden Dome

Second Prana Pratishtha

The upcoming Prana Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled from June 3 to June 5, 2025, will mark another historic milestone in the temple’s consecration process. The event will see the installation of idols in additional temple sections, including the Ram Darbar on the first floor.

Ram Mandir Golden Dome

Devotees Flock to Witness the Golden Splendor

Thousands of Ram devotees have already started arriving in Ayodhya to witness the golden transformation of the temple. The sight of the gold-plated Shikhara, gleaming under the sunlight, has become a spiritual spectacle, drawing pilgrims from across the country.

Ram Mandir Trust’s Vision for the Temple

The Ram Mandir Trust has ensured that the temple’s construction aligns with ancient Vedic traditions. The golden Shikhara shows their commitment to making the Ram Mandir one of the most revered and visually stunning temples in India.

Errol Musk to Visits Ram Mandir

