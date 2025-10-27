Ayodhya Ram Mandir Precinct Now Complete, Fully Ready For Devotees

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has certified the completion of all major construction work at the Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar Mandir precinct in Ayodhya. The placement of flags and kalash (pinnacles), the main temple construction, and each of the complex's six minor temples are all included in the milestone.

Devotional and Infrastructure Works Completed

Together with the Sheshavatar Mandir, the six finished precinct shrines are devoted to Mahadev, Ganesh Ji, Hanuman Ji, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, and Maa Annapurna. Final Devotional and Facilities Projects Outside the main building, the compound presently has seven completed mandapas dedicated to important Ramayana figures: Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj, Shabari, Rishi Valmiki, Rishi Vashishtha, Rishi Vishwamitra, and Rishi Agastya. The Sant Tulsidas Mandir is also complete, and evocative statues of Jatayu and the Squirrel have been installed, adding rich narrative detail to the site.

Importantly, all activities directly related to making sure devotees are comfortable and have everything they need are finished. With L&T handling the road building and stone flooring, and GMR quickly carrying out the landscaping, greenery, and development of the Panchvati area, which spans more than 10 acres, major infrastructural work is moving along quickly.

Minor Works Still Continue

“Only a few non-public-facing projects are still in progress," the Trust said. The 3.5-kilometre boundary wall, the trust office, a special guest house, and an auditorium are among the ongoing projects. With millions of devotees eager to visit the holy site, this magnificent completion signifies that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir precinct is now structurally and devotionally ready, marking a historic occasion.