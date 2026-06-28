Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Police Conduct Raids At Homes of 8 Accused Including Tinnu Yadav

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police launched a series of raids on Sunday (June 28) targeting the homes of eight suspects linked to the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case.

The operation included searches at the residences of Tinnu Yadav, Avinash Shukla, and Anukalp Mishra as part of the ongoing investigation into the missing funds.

Tinnu's house locked

Police teams from the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi station, supported by a Circle Officer, found the homes of key suspects Tinnu Yadav and Manish Yadav locked during Sunday's raids.

Officials report that Tinnu’s wife had vacated the premises before their arrival. Authorities are now looking to question the families of the accused to further the ongoing donation theft investigation.

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Who is Tinnu?

Investigators identify Ramshankar Yadav, alias Tinnu, as a primary suspect in the case. According to police sources, he held considerable sway over the temple's donation counting process due to his close association with Champat Rai.

Police allege that Tinnu, who formerly worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, exercised total control over the donation process, including access to the counting room and donation boxes. Authorities are now scrutinizing his significant accumulation of assets, which are reportedly worth crores, as part of the broader probe.

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Why the raids?

Police sources state that these raids are aimed at securing records of the accused individuals' properties, investments, and financial dealings from their families to aid the ongoing investigation into the Ram Temple donation theft.

Authorities are questioning the families of the accused to map out assets- including property, jewelry, and bank investments- to trace the misappropriated funds and potential beneficiaries.

Police noted that the families of Tinnu Yadav and Manish Yadav were uncooperative and should this persist, the police plan to present these findings to the court.

The financial investigation aims to uncover further links and reach other suspects involved. To maintain transparency, a government revenue official (Lekhpal) accompanied the team, verifying the premises and proceedings before and after the operation to prevent any claims of planted evidence.

Top office bearers resign

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case.

Later, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others. This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.