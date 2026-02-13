Ayodhya: Security On High Alert After District Courthouse Receives Bomb Threat Mail, Search Op Underway

Ayodhya: Panic erupted at the Ayodhya district courthouse on Tuesday after authorities received a bomb threat via email, prompting an immediate security response and evacuation of the premises, police said.

Security agencies were alerted promptly after the threatening email was received by the court administration. A bomb disposal squad and dog squad were also deployed to conduct a thorough search of the courthouse complex.

As a precautionary measure, an announcement was made inside the premises instructing lawyers, and staff to vacate the building as soon as possible. A heavy police force has been stationed at the site, and access to the complex has been restricted.

According to reports, the police administration has been put on high alert as search operations remain underway. No suspicious object had been recovered from the courthouse yet.

Authorities confirmed that similar threat mails were sent to the district courts in Varanasi and Mirzapur. Security has been tightened at both locations, and search operations have been launched there as well.

An investigation has been launched to identify the culprits behind the threat mail. Further details are awaited.