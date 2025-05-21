Ayodhya To Have 20-km Long Bharat Path After Ram Path, Bhakti Path, and Janmabhoomi Path

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed a new corridor, named ‘Bharat Path,’ in Ayodhya to connect Bharatkund to the Ram Temple. Bharatkund is believed to be the site where Lord Laxman performed his penance. The upcoming 20-km stretch is expected to be built at a cost of Rs 900 crore.

The ‘Bharat Path’ project aims to establish Ayodhya as a global religious and cultural hub. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned this initiative as a spiritual corridor linking Bharatkund to the temple.

In a statement regarding the project, the government said, “With an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore, the Public Works Department (PWD) has already submitted the proposal for approval. The route is designed to provide devotees with improved access and a deeper spiritual experience, reinforcing Ayodhya’s central role in India’s religious landscape.”

Beyond the Bharatkund project, the UP government is also focused on enhancing amenities for tourists, as Ayodhya has witnessed a surge in devotees following the construction of the Ram Temple.