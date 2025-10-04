Ayodhya’s Ramlila Sets World Record, Draws 62 Crore Viewers Across 50 Countries

Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram, has once again made its mark on the global stage. Under the extraordinary efforts and guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya’s Ramlila has become the largest and grandest in the world, according to a press release.

In the era of digital revolution, the event has evolved into a global cultural festival, extending far beyond India’s borders. This year, the Ramlila was broadcast online in more than 50 countries and watched by over 62 crore Ram devotees.

More than 250 film artists from Delhi and Mumbai contributed to the grandeur of the performance. The use of 3D technology and modern stage decoration enhanced the appeal of the religious event. Not only on stage but also on screen, this Ramlila is creating history, the statement added.

Over ₹10 crore was spent this year on the live telecast to reach a wider audience. The broadcast, titled Aradhana, was available on Tata Play, Shemaroo Me, VI App, Airtel, Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube channel, Facebook pages, and other digital platforms. More than eight crore people watched it on the Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube channel alone.

Ayodhya’s Digital Ramlila, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, has set new viewership records each year. According to Google data:

2020: 16 crore viewers

2021: 20 crore viewers

2022: 25 crore viewers

2023: 40 crore viewers

2024: 41 crore viewers

2025: 62 crore viewers

The Uttar Pradesh government played a key role in realising this vision. When Ramlila began in 2020, the then Tourism and Culture Minister Neelkanth Tiwari inaugurated the event, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paved the way for its global reach.

Founders of the Ramlila Samiti, Subhash Malik and Shubham Malik, transformed the event into a symbol of digital revolution. Staged in Ramnagari Ayodhya, the Ramlila has become a global phenomenon, watched in countries including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Mauritius, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya, Nigeria, England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Canada, the United States, and Brazil.

Ayodhya’s Ramlila has proven that the story of Shri Ram is not merely a religious ritual, but a cultural bridge that connects the world. The collaboration between the Yogi government and digital technology has elevated Ramlila to the world stage, proudly showcasing Indian culture.

This year’s Ramlila was further enriched by a star-studded cast. Veteran actors from Bollywood and television made the event memorable with their performances.

Bhagyashree portrayed Mother Sita

Vindu Dara Singh brought Hanumanji to life

Shahbaz Khan played Ravana

Anil Dhawan took on the role of Vibhishan

Comedian Sunil Pal entertained as Narad Muni

Other notable performers included Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Rakesh Bedi, Raza Murad, Asrani, Avtar Gill, Ritu Shivpuri, Sheeba, and Arun Bakshi.

Miss Universe 2024 and 2025 also delivered special performances, adding international glamour to the event.