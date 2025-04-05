Ayushman Bharat Scheme To Be Rolled Out In Delhi: Check All Benefits of Health Insurance Delhiites Will Get

Updated April 5th 2025, 17:08 IST
New Delhi: Delhiites can now benefit from the Modi government's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, following the BJP -led Delhi government's signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre. The scheme, which provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for hospitalisation, was previously not implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government under the leadership of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and later Atishi.
However, now after formation of BJP government in Delhi, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, it has signed an MoU with the Centre to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the city.
The MoU to roll out the health insurance scheme was signed between Delhi Government and National Health Authority on PM JAY Ayushman Bharat Yojana, in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh.
The Aam Aadmi Party replaced the Congress government in Delhi in 2013 and remained in power in the National Capital Region until recently. The BJP defeated AAP and returned to power in Delhi after 26 years.
During the tenure of the AAP-led government in Delhi, the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme was not implemented in the city, thereby restricting citizens from accessing its benefits.
