Ayushman Bharat Scheme To Be Rolled Out In Delhi: Check All Benefits of Health Insurance Delhiites Will Get

New Delhi: Delhiites can now benefit from the Modi government's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, following the BJP -led Delhi government's signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre. The scheme, which provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for hospitalisation, was previously not implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government under the leadership of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and later Atishi.

However, now after formation of BJP government in Delhi, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, it has signed an MoU with the Centre to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the city.

The MoU to roll out the health insurance scheme was signed between Delhi Government and National Health Authority on PM JAY Ayushman Bharat Yojana, in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh.

What all benefits will Delhiites get under Ayushman Bharat Scheme?

The Ayushman Bharat Scheme provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for hospitalisation.

Eligible citizens can access free and cashless treatment for 1,961 medical procedures across 27 specialties.

It covers services such as medicines, diagnostic tests, hospitalisation, ICU care, surgeries, and more.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, eligible families in Delhi can now avail annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh—Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and an additional Rs 5 lakh from the Delhi government.

The Delhi government will also launch an enrolment drive to register eligible citizens who can benefit from this scheme.

The scheme also covers comprehensive care such pre-existing diseases from day one, along with pre and post hospitalisation expenses.

Under this scheme, the beneficiaries can avail treatment in a wide range of public and private hospitals across the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party replaced the Congress government in Delhi in 2013 and remained in power in the National Capital Region until recently. The BJP defeated AAP and returned to power in Delhi after 26 years.