Azim Premji Declines CM Siddaramaiah’s Request for Traffic Access Through Wipro’s Sarjapur Campus

Bengaluru: Wipro founder and chairman Azim Premji has declined Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s request to allow public traffic access through the company’s Sarjapur campus. The request, aimed at easing congestion in Bengaluru’s tech corridor, was reportedly made to utilize Wipro’s private roads for public commuting.

Premji, in his response, said that the campus is exclusive private property owned by a publicly listed company and is not intended for public use. Premji's refusal is a major embarrassment for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who had hoped to leverage corporate cooperation to manage the city’s growing traffic congestion.

Sources close to the matter suggest that Premji’s decision reflects concerns over security, liability, and the sanctity of corporate boundaries. The Wipro campus, known for its high-security protocols and controlled access, is not designed to accommodate huge public rush.

Azim Premji's outright denial is now being seen as a “major embarrassment” for the Karnataka state government, which must respect the legal and operational boundaries of a private organisation.