Published 00:49 IST, October 13th 2024
Baba Siddique's Net Worth: Why Did the ED Seize ₹462 Crore in Properties from the NCP Leader in 2018
Baba Siddique Shot Dead: The NCP leader disclosed assets worth ₹76 crore. However, the accurate details regarding his actual net worth remain unknown.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Baba Siddique's Net Worth: Why Did the ED Seize ₹462 Crore in Properties from the NCP Leader in 2018 | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:46 IST, October 12th 2024