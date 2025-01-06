Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Mumbai Police Files 4590-Page Chargesheet Against 26 Accused

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police filed a 4,590-page chargesheet against 26 accused in the Baba Siddiqui murder case on Monday, alleging that fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi ordered the killing to "create an atmosphere of terror" through his organised crime syndicate. Apart from Anmol Bishnoi, the chargesheet also names two wanted criminals, including Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, and Shubham Lonkar. Among the arrested are the alleged primary shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, and his associates, who are in judicial custody.

According to the chargesheet, Bishnoi, along with two other wanted criminals, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar, orchestrated the murder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader outside his son’s office.

The Mumbai police investigation revealed that the three main motives behind Siddiqui's murder were his closeness to actor Salman Khan, revenge for Anuj Thapan's suicide in police custody, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's attempt to establish its supremacy.

Notably, Baba Siddiqui, a three-time Congress MLA who had shifted to the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in 2024, was shot dead on October 12 last year in the Nirmal Nagar area, outside his son, Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office.

The police reported that the shooters had been conducting surveillance of Siddiqui's office for several weeks before firing six rounds at him.