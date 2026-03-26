Babu Culture? | 'We Are VIPs, Can't Stand In Queue': Congress MLA Demands 5 IPL Tickets For Every Legislator | Image: Facebook, RCB

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar has ignited debate over 'Babu culture' in India after demanding that every MLA should get at least 5 tickets for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. In a controversial statement, the Congress legislator stated that MLAs cannot stand in queues because they are VIPs.

This comes ahead of the 2026 IPL season opener in Bengaluru between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28.

‘We Are VIPs, Can’t Sit With Public’

Kashappanavar, who represents the Hungund constituency, accused the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) of not respecting MLAs by denying them tickets, adding, “They won’t listen to anybody. They have become that big. They are collecting money and enjoying."

He said, “There is an IPL match that is going to start on the 28th of this month. Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is not providing tickets to MLAs, ministers, and their families. They are taking all the facilities from the government. They are getting all the security, everything. But they are not respecting MLAs.”

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The Congress leader added, “We requested the Speaker to take necessary action and issue a minimum of five tickets for the MLAs.”

Further, Kashappanavar demanded a special seating arrangement for the legislators, claiming that they can't sit with the general public. He said, “We are VIPs. We can’t go in the queue and stand there. We went last time. We were standing in the queue. They are sending us to a gallery with the public. It’s not going to happen."

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‘Deputy CM Promised To Get Us Tickets’

Kashappanavar said that the issue of IPL tickets has been raised in the Karnataka Assembly.