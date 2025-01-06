Babul Supriyo And BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Verbal Clash Over Car Horn On Vidyasagar Bridge

Kolkata: West Bengal minister Babul Supriyo and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay got into a heated argument on the Vidyasagar Bridge over the alleged honking of a car's horn on Friday night. According to parliamentarian Gangopadhyay, who represents the Tamluk constituency in the Lok Sabha, Babul Supriyo stopped his vehicle and used foul language against him. “Babul Supriyo stopped my vehicle and used foul language,” Gangopadhyay said.

The BJP MP also claimed the argument started when Supriyo appeared to be upset over the honking of a car, which, according to Gangopadhyay, came from a vehicle behind his car.

Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, further added that Supriyo stepped out of his car and continued to use offensive language.

However, Supriyo, the West Bengal Information Technology and Electronics minister, had a different version of events. He said he had only wanted to inform Gangopadhyay that his vehicle was speeding while using a hooter. “I only wanted to tell him that his vehicle was being driven fast using a hooter," Supriyo explained. “But he (Gangopadhyay) used foul language against me as I approached him,” he added.