Baby On Board? Karnataka Woman Gives Birth On Mangaluru-Bengaluru Train As Co-Passengers Step In To Help

Mangaluru: A full-term pregnant woman gave birth to a healthy baby on board the Mangaluru–Bengaluru Express, assisted not by medical professionals, but by the help of co-passengers who were sharing her coach.

The mother, identified as Ponnamma, was travelling from Mangaluru toward Mysuru when she unexpectedly went into labour mid-journey.

What followed was a tense 30-minute ordeal that highlighted both the gaps in emergency medical response and the solidarity of strangers.

A Maternity Ward

Despite frantic efforts by co-passengers to alert railway authorities and seek professional medical help, immediate assistance was unavailable.

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With the situation becoming critical and Ponnamma suffering from heavy bleeding, the women in the compartment took matters into their own hands.

Turning a crowded train coach into a delivery room, the passengers used bedsheets and shawls to create a curtained area for privacy.

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Drawing on collective experience and calm resolve, the group of women assisted Ponnamma through the delivery as the train rattled through the Dakshina Kannada landscape.

Delay at B.C. Road

Railway authorities, having been alerted to the emergency, arranged for the train to make an unscheduled halt at the B.C. Road station in Bantwal Taluk.

The plan was for a medical team to board the train and take over. However, reports suggest that despite the halt, doctors did not arrive in time to assist with the birth.

Left with no other choice, the passengers completed the delivery themselves. Fortunately, the miracle on the tracks ended successfully with the birth of a baby.

Condition Update

Once the delivery was complete and the immediate danger had passed, emergency services coordinated the family's transfer.

Both the mother and the newborn were shifted to a government hospital in Mangaluru.

Hospital officials have confirmed that while Ponnamma required treatment for blood loss, both she and her infant are currently in stable condition and under observation.

While the story has a happy ending, it has sparked a debate among travellers regarding the adequacy of medical facilities on long-distance trains.

Passengers questioned why it took nearly 30 minutes for a coordinated response and why medical help wasn't ready at the emergency halt.