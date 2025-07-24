Baby Born With Rate Genetic Disorder 'Collodion' In Madhya Pradesh, Doctors Surprised

Rewa: A baby born with a rare genetic condition has been reported from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. The child, suspected to be suffering from the uncommon “Collodion”, was delivered two months prematurely and remains in critical condition.

The incident took place when a pregnant, Priyanka Patel, began experiencing labour pains on Tuesday. She was immediately rushed to the Chakghat Community Health Centre. In the early hours of Wednesday, at around 7 a.m., she gave birth through a normal delivery. The baby, however, displayed several unusual physical deformities and was in a fragile state upon birth.

Given the severity of the condition, the newborn was quickly referred to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Rewa's Gandhi Memorial Hospital for advanced treatment and continuous monitoring.

Doctors there have since confirmed signs consistent with Collodion Baby, a rare genetic disorder in which the infant is encased in a tight, shiny membrane of dry and fragile skin that is susceptible to cracking and peeling. This condition also poses risks of respiratory distress, which in this case has necessitated oxygen support since the baby’s birth.

Family members of Priyanka Patel shared that throughout the pregnancy, she had undergone routine medical check-ups at both government-run and private healthcare facilities. Medical professionals had repeatedly assured the family that the pregnancy was progressing normally and that the child was healthy. In fact, two separate ultrasound scans were conducted at a private hospital, with the most recent performed just a day prior to delivery. Both reports indicated a healthy foetus with no warning signs.

However, Priyanka unexpectedly went into labour far ahead of the due date, and the child was born with severe deformities, shocking both the family and the attending medical staff.

Doctors at Gandhi Memorial Hospital have stated that genetic disorders like Collodion Baby are exceptionally rare, with only one or two such cases typically reported each year. Despite the critical nature of the baby’s condition, the medical team is working diligently and remains cautiously optimistic about the treatment outcomes.