Baby Discovered Inside Stomach of Unborn Child in Maharashtra, Doctors Detect ‘Rarest of Rare’ Condition
A baby was discovered inside the stomach of a woman's unborn child in Maharashtra's Buldhana. Doctors call it 'rarest of rare' condition.
Buldhana: A baby was discovered inside the stomach of a woman’s unborn child in Maharashtra’s Buldhana.
The doctors detected the rare congenital anomaly after the 32-year-old woman underwent sonography two days ago at a government hospital.
She was in her ninth month of pregnancy, and this anomaly remained undetected in earlier scans due to its extreme rarity and unpredictability, according to reports in the leading English daily.
Doctors have yet to figure out the exact cause of the condition.
Medical experts believe that it results from an anomaly during the development of identical twins.
Will She Have Normal Delivery
Doctors have mentioned that the baby will require immediate and intensive medical care after the birth, but the mother can have a normal delivery.
How Rare Are Fetus-in-Fetu Cases
This rare congenital anomaly has been recorded in only 200 cases worldwide. In India, there are only 15-20 cases.
Fetus in fetu is a rare congenital anomaly in which malformed fetus grows within the body of its twin. It is almost always detected as an abdominal mass in infancy. It is a parasitic twin of a diamniotic, monozygotic twin, according to US National Library of Medicine.
