Deadly Explosion At Nowgam Police Station Triggered By Seized Ammonium Nitrate Linked To Red Fort Blast Kills At Least 5

Srinagar: At least five people were killed and thirteen injured after a massive explosion occurred inside the Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar late tonight. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was sampling the DNA of seized ammonium nitrate and other items kept at the station when the explosion occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m.

As part of the crackdown on the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind module, Srinagar Police, CIK, and other agencies conducted raids over the past few days, recovering the seized ammonium nitrate that exploded. The Nowgam police station, one of the two stations spearheading the investigation, has all of these collected objects from the newly busted "terror doctor" module.

Initial reports indicate that the blast was powerful enough to cause damage to nearby automobiles and property. A loud blast that jolted areas of the city was reported by the locals.

SMHS and other local hospitals' ambulances raced to the police station. In order to contain the flames, fire and rescue services also arrived at the scene. Rescue efforts are in progress, and senior police authorities, including the chief of police in Srinagar, are present.

Advertisement

Although the precise reason of the explosion has not yet been officially stated, police sources have confirmed that it happened when the ammonium nitrate was being sampled. As authorities continue rescue operations and evaluate the level of damage at the Nowgam police station, more information is anticipated.