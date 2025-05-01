Backers, Planners Must be...: S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar called for tough action against the perpetrators, backers and planners of Pahalgam terror attack in a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar wrote on X

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the "horrific" terrorist attack in Pahalgam that had killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Rubio “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.

Trump Calls Pahalgam Incident A 'Bad One'

In his first remarks following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, US President Donald Trump last week termed the barbaric incident a "bad one."

Trump cited historical conflict in the disputed border region and said he knew both countries' leaders, but did not answer when asked whether he would contact them. "I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that, and it (terrorist attack) was a bad one."

US Spy Chief Tulsi Gabbard Pledges Support to India

In a powerful message of solidarity, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the brutal terror attack.

Calling it a “horrific Islamist terrorist attack that killed Hindus,” Gabbard condemned the massacre and vowed full support from Washington. “We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack,” she wrote in her strongly worded letter to PM Modi.

Pahalhgam Horror

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 28 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike.

The victims were targeted after being asked to prove their allegiance to Islam. The killings, widely condemned by the international community, have raised fresh concerns over religiously motivated violence in the region.

India Hits Back with Bold Measures

The central government, led by PM Modi, convened an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday evening and marking India’s policy of zero-tolerance towards cross-border terrorism, MEA announced a sweeping 5-point counter-offensive against Pakistan. Key decisions include: