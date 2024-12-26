Bad News For Namma Metro Commuters As Ticket Prices Likely To Rise, Details Inside

Bengaluru: The commuters travelling in the Namma Metro will soon have to pay more for ticket prices as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is considering a fare hike for its metro services.

According to several reports, the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) will soon submit its report to the state government. The committee was tasked with reviewing fare structures.

The committee had earlier invited public suggestions regarding the proposed fare increase, a report in the English daily said.

Expected Fare Increase: What Commuters Can Anticipate

If the proposals are approved, commuters will have to pay 10–15% more than the current fares.

Current Fare Slab

At present, the minimum fare for the metro in Bengaluru is Rs 10, while the maximum is Rs 60. Smartcard users receive a 5% discount on these fares.

A three-member committee, chaired by Justice R. Tharani, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, has been assessing the metro fare structure. The committee also comprises Satyendra Pal Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and E V Ramana Reddy, former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka.

Last Fare Revision In 2017