Cigarettes, Tobacco Products Set to Become More Expensive Soon
The GoM on GST rationalisation decided to increase tax on sin goods like aerated beverages, cigarettes, and tobacco from 28% to 35%.
New Delhi: The Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, decided to increase the tax on sin goods such as aerated beverages, cigarettes, tobacco, and related products from the current 28% to 35%.
The GoM also proposed new tax slabs for apparel: readymade garments priced up to Rs 1,500 will attract a 5% GST, those priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 10,000 will have an 18% rate, and garments costing over Rs 10,000 will be taxed at 28%.
