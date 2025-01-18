Published 14:56 IST, January 18th 2025
Bad News! Namma Metro Travel in Bengaluru to Get Costlier? Here's What we Know
This move marks the first rev vision the authority has made since 2017, which follows a 15 per cent hike by the BMTC
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru metro commuters will be likely to face a hike in the fare as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) board this week approved the proposal to increase the fare by 45 per cent, as per media reports citing officials.
However, the exact prices and date of implementation are soon to be revealed.
This move marks the first rev vision the authority has made since 2017, which follows a 15 per cent hike by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on bus tickets and passes.
Currently, the metro fare ranges from Rs 10 to 60 with a 5 per cent discount for Smart Card users.
This recent move received severe political backlash. BJP Loki Sabha MP P C Mohan in a post on X said, "Disappointed by BMRCL’s decision to impose a 45% fare hike, ignoring my appeal to reconsider."
The BMRCL has been dealing with several operational challenges in the past. Mohan in another post said, "BMRCL must act urgently to resolve key issues in its services. Overcrowding in Namma Metro has caused door malfunctions and disputes among passengers—this is unacceptable. BMRCL must prioritize adding metro coaches, expediting delayed lines, and improving operational efficiency."
